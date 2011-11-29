* Nine-mth net profit rises 24 pct, revenue up 18 pct
* Gross profit margin rises to 18.85 pct
* Same store sales up 6.2 pct
* Says to terminate property JV in unclear property market
HONG KONG, Nov 29 Gome, one of
China's largest home grown electronics appliance distributors,
posted a 24.4 percent jump in net profit for the first nine
months of 2011, benefitting from the China growth story and
favourable policies to boost consumption.
The company recorded net profit of 1.79 billion yuan ($280.4
million) for the nine-months ended in September, against 1.44
billion yuan in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose 18 percent
year-on-year to 44 billion yuan for the period under review. It
gave no details on the rise.
Gome, competing with rival Suning Appliance, saw
its consolidated gross profit margin rise 1.26 percentage points
to 18.85 percent, from 17.59 percent in the year-ago period.
The home appliance chain operator said it opened 241 new
stores, bringing its total network after closing 26
underperforming stores, to 1,041 as of end-September.
Year-on-year same-store sales increased 6.21 percent.
"Since 2011, the Group has accelerated the store network
expansion to embrace the burgeoning market potential in tier-two
markets," chairman Zhang Da Zhong said in a statement.
"We will continue to roll out the new store format nationally
and introduce differentiated products in the market."
Gome, in which U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital owns
about 10 percent, had said in March that it would increase its
expansion in second-tier cities to ride on the country's
affordable housing boom.
PROPERTY VENTURE TERMINATED
In a separate statement, Gome said it has agreed to terminate
a property venture in China given the recent volatility and
uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment, which has hampered
the visibility in the property market in the near term.
The termination of the property venture agreement will not
have any material adverse effect on its operation, Gome said.
For statement click here
Gome had said in October that it would put a proposed
property joint venture on hold after considering the timing and
execution of potential property projects under the venture as
well as market conditions.
Shares of Gome fell one percent by the midday break on
Tuesday as compared with a 0.46 percent gain for the benchmark
Hang Seng Index.
($1 = 6.3841 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)