HONG KONG, April 30 GOME Electrical Appliances
Holding Ltd said on Monday it expected a significant
decline in profit for the three months ended in March compared
with the same period a year ago due to a drop in sales revenue.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, the Chinese home
appliance distributor said a loss due to its e-commerce business
also led to a sharp decline in its profits for the period.
It gave no further details. The company is due to announce
its earnings for the quarter on May 25.
Shares of GOME fell as much as 7.4 percent to HK$1.37 on
Monday, their lowest since November 2008. The stock ended 5.4
percent down for the day.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill)