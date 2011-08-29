* H1 net profit up 30.1 pct, revenue rises 19.8 pct
* Gross profit margin rises to 18.34 pct from 17.04 pct
* Sales revenue from comparable stores up 7.42 pct in H1
* Net increase of 112 stores in H1
HONG KONG, Aug 29 GOME Electrical Appliances
Holding Ltd , China's second-largest home grown
electronic appliance distributor, posted a 30.1 percent jump in
net profit for the first half of 2011 due to solid sales growth
as it accelerated store expansion.
"We will strive to expand our store network and drive
same-store growth," Chairman Zhang Dazhong said in a statement.
"The group will endeavor to further optimize its store network
in first-tier markets, while actively expanding into second-tier
markets."
"The group will penetrate into third-tier and fourth-tier
markets, which are economically developed, when opportunities
arise," Zhang added.
GOME said it opened 131 stores and closed 19 underperforming
stores during the period under review, with a net increase of
112 stores. That brought the total number of stores under the
company's management to 938 as of the end of June, compared with
826 as of the end of 2010.
Analysts have expected that GOME will put more effort into
expanding networks in lower tier Chinese cities in a bid to
better compete with China's largest rival, Suning Appliance Co
Ltd , which posted a 25.4 percent rise in first half
profit.
The company recorded a 7.42 percent growth in sales revenue
from comparable stores in the first half. It posted a 7.6
percent store sales growth rate in the first quarter of 2011,
and 21.80 percent growth as of the end of 2010.
GOME H1 EARNINGS IN LINE WITH FORECAST
GOME recorded net profit of 1.25 billion yuan ($195.72
million) for the half of 2011, against 962.3 million yuan in the
year-earlier period, and matching an average forecast of 1.29
billion yuan by four analysts polled by Reuters.
Revenue rose 19.8 percent year-on-year to 29.81 billion yuan
for the six months period under review. Consolidated gross
profit margin increased to 18.34 percent from 17.04 percent in
the year-ago period.
Net profit margin was 4.20 percent, up by 0.33 percentage
points as compared to 3.87 percent the same period a year ago.
It proposed an interim dividend of 0.022 yuan per share to
shareholders.
GOME, which launched e-commerce websites COO8 online
shopping network and GOME online shopping mall in the first half
period, said it would push ahead with the development of
regional logistics centers in order to support fast expansion of
its store network and the development of e-commerce business.
The store network is more than 1,000 taking into account the
stores controlled by its founder but not yet injected into the
listed company.
Some investors had hoped Gome's founder Huang Guangyu -- who
is serving a 14-year sentence since May for bribery and insider
trading -- would inject stores he owns into the listed company,
a move some analysts say is likely to put it in a stronger
position to tap rising demand for appliances in China.
GOME, in which U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital owns
about 10 percent, had said in March that it would increase its
expansion in second-tier cities to ride on the country's
affordable housing boom .
GOME, also competing with upstart online retailer 360buy.com,
expects online sales to account for more than 10 percent of its
total revenue in the next 2-3 years.
Earlier this year, Zhang Dazhong replaced Chen Xiao as
chairman, ending a protracted management tussle with Huang.
Shares of GOME extended morning gain and rose 3.4 percent as
at 0534 GMT in early afternoon trade, outpacing a 1.4 percent
gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .
($1 = 6.387 Chinese Yuan)
