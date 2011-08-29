* H1 net profit up 30.1 pct, revenue rises 19.8 pct

* Gross profit margin rises to 18.34 pct from 17.04 pct

* Sales revenue from comparable stores up 7.42 pct in H1

* Net increase of 112 stores in H1

By Donny Kwok

HONG KONG, Aug 29 GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd , China's second-largest home grown electronic appliance distributor, posted a 30.1 percent jump in net profit for the first half of 2011 due to solid sales growth as it accelerated store expansion.

"We will strive to expand our store network and drive same-store growth," Chairman Zhang Dazhong said in a statement. "The group will endeavor to further optimize its store network in first-tier markets, while actively expanding into second-tier markets."

"The group will penetrate into third-tier and fourth-tier markets, which are economically developed, when opportunities arise," Zhang added.

GOME said it opened 131 stores and closed 19 underperforming stores during the period under review, with a net increase of 112 stores. That brought the total number of stores under the company's management to 938 as of the end of June, compared with 826 as of the end of 2010.

Analysts have expected that GOME will put more effort into expanding networks in lower tier Chinese cities in a bid to better compete with China's largest rival, Suning Appliance Co Ltd , which posted a 25.4 percent rise in first half profit.

The company recorded a 7.42 percent growth in sales revenue from comparable stores in the first half. It posted a 7.6 percent store sales growth rate in the first quarter of 2011, and 21.80 percent growth as of the end of 2010.

GOME H1 EARNINGS IN LINE WITH FORECAST

GOME recorded net profit of 1.25 billion yuan ($195.72 million) for the half of 2011, against 962.3 million yuan in the year-earlier period, and matching an average forecast of 1.29 billion yuan by four analysts polled by Reuters.

Revenue rose 19.8 percent year-on-year to 29.81 billion yuan for the six months period under review. Consolidated gross profit margin increased to 18.34 percent from 17.04 percent in the year-ago period.

Net profit margin was 4.20 percent, up by 0.33 percentage points as compared to 3.87 percent the same period a year ago. It proposed an interim dividend of 0.022 yuan per share to shareholders.

GOME, which launched e-commerce websites COO8 online shopping network and GOME online shopping mall in the first half period, said it would push ahead with the development of regional logistics centers in order to support fast expansion of its store network and the development of e-commerce business.

The store network is more than 1,000 taking into account the stores controlled by its founder but not yet injected into the listed company.

Some investors had hoped Gome's founder Huang Guangyu -- who is serving a 14-year sentence since May for bribery and insider trading -- would inject stores he owns into the listed company, a move some analysts say is likely to put it in a stronger position to tap rising demand for appliances in China.

GOME, in which U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital owns about 10 percent, had said in March that it would increase its expansion in second-tier cities to ride on the country's affordable housing boom .

GOME, also competing with upstart online retailer 360buy.com, expects online sales to account for more than 10 percent of its total revenue in the next 2-3 years.

Earlier this year, Zhang Dazhong replaced Chen Xiao as chairman, ending a protracted management tussle with Huang.

Shares of GOME extended morning gain and rose 3.4 percent as at 0534 GMT in early afternoon trade, outpacing a 1.4 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index . ($1 = 6.387 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee; Editing by Ken Wills)