* H1 net profit up 30.1 pct, revenue rises 19.8 pct

* Gross profit margin rises to 18.34 pct from 17.04 pct

* Sales revenue from comparable stores up 7.42 pct in H1

* Aims to open 260 stores in 2011, 60 pct in T2 cities

* Aims to achieve 15 pct revenue growth a year if China economy grows 8 pct (Add comment, update stock price)

By Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee

HONG KONG, Aug 29 GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd , China's second-largest electronic appliances distributor in which U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital owns about 10 percent, is confident of achieving 15 percent revenue growth per year until 2014 if China is able to maintain economic growth at 8 percent.

GOME, which posted a 30.1 percent jump in net profit for the first half of 2011 on solid sales growth as it accelerated expansion, has set a target of opening 260 new retail outlets in 2011, with 60 percent in second-tier cities including Guangdong, Shandong and Sichuan provinces, Chairman Zhang Dazhong told a news conference.

"We see pressure on same-store sales growth in tier-one cities because of (government) measures aimed at the property market," said President Wang Junzhou. "We see good signs of growth in tier-two cities."

Wang said he saw growth potential in second-tier cities because of a relatively low penetration rate in the home appliances segment.

"The group will endeavor to further optimise its store network in first-tier markets, while actively expanding into second-tier markets," Zhang said in a statement. "The group will also penetrate into third- and fourth-tier markets, which are economically developed, when opportunities arise."

GOME said it opened 131 stores and closed 19 underperforming stores during the period under review. That brought the total number of stores under the company's management to 938 as of the end of June, compared with 826 as of the end of 2010.

The store network totals more than 1,000 including outlets controlled by the company's founder but not yet injected into the listed company.

Analysts said GOME would likely work to expand into lower-tier Chinese cities in order to compete with larger rival Suning Appliance Co Ltd , which posted a 25.4 percent rise in first-half profit.

H1 EARNINGS IN LINE WITH FORECAST

GOME recorded a net profit of 1.25 billion yuan ($195.72 million) for the half of 2011 against 962.3 million yuan a year earlier, matching an average forecast of 1.29 billion yuan from four analysts polled by Reuters.

Revenue rose 19.8 percent year-on-year to 29.81 billion yuan, while consolidated gross profit margin increased to 18.34 percent from 17.04 percent a year earlier.

Net profit margin was 4.20 percent, up 0.33 percentage points compared with 3.87 percent a year earlier.

GOME proposed an interim dividend of 0.022 yuan per share to shareholders.

The company recorded a 7.42 percent growth in sales revenue from comparable stores in the first half. It posted a 7.6 percent same-store sales growth rate in the first quarter and 21.80 percent growth as of the end of 2010.

GOME, which launched e-commerce websites COO8 online shopping network and GOME online shopping mall in the first half, said it would push ahead with the development of regional logistics centers to support expansion of its store network and e-commerce development.

E-commerce was expected to contribute 3-5 percent of revenue in 2011 and to rise to 10 percent in three years, Wang said.

Some investors had hoped GOME founder Huang Guangyu -- serving a 14-year prison sentence since May for bribery and insider trading -- would inject the stores he owns into the listed company, a move some analysts say would likely put the company in a stronger position.

Earlier this year, Zhang Dazhong replaced Chen Xiao as chairman, ending a protracted management tussle with Huang.

Shares of GOME ended up 4 percent on Monday, outpacing a 1.44 percent gain by the benchmark Hang Seng Index . ($1 = 6.387 yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee; Editing by Chris Lewis)