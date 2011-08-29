* H1 net profit up 30.1 pct, revenue rises 19.8 pct
* Gross profit margin rises to 18.34 pct from 17.04 pct
* Sales revenue from comparable stores up 7.42 pct in H1
* Aims to open 260 stores in 2011, 60 pct in T2 cities
* Aims to achieve 15 pct revenue growth a year if China
economy grows 8 pct
By Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee
HONG KONG, Aug 29 GOME Electrical Appliances
Holding Ltd , China's second-largest electronic
appliances distributor in which U.S. private equity firm Bain
Capital owns about 10 percent, is confident of achieving 15
percent revenue growth per year until 2014 if China is able to
maintain economic growth at 8 percent.
GOME, which posted a 30.1 percent jump in net profit for the
first half of 2011 on solid sales growth as it accelerated
expansion, has set a target of opening 260 new retail outlets in
2011, with 60 percent in second-tier cities including Guangdong,
Shandong and Sichuan provinces, Chairman Zhang Dazhong told a
news conference.
"We see pressure on same-store sales growth in tier-one
cities because of (government) measures aimed at the property
market," said President Wang Junzhou. "We see good signs of
growth in tier-two cities."
Wang said he saw growth potential in second-tier cities
because of a relatively low penetration rate in the home
appliances segment.
"The group will endeavor to further optimise its store
network in first-tier markets, while actively expanding into
second-tier markets," Zhang said in a statement. "The group will
also penetrate into third- and fourth-tier markets, which are
economically developed, when opportunities arise."
GOME said it opened 131 stores and closed 19 underperforming
stores during the period under review. That brought the total
number of stores under the company's management to 938 as of the
end of June, compared with 826 as of the end of 2010.
The store network totals more than 1,000 including outlets
controlled by the company's founder but not yet injected into
the listed company.
Analysts said GOME would likely work to expand into
lower-tier Chinese cities in order to compete with larger rival
Suning Appliance Co Ltd , which posted a 25.4 percent
rise in first-half profit.
H1 EARNINGS IN LINE WITH FORECAST
GOME recorded a net profit of 1.25 billion yuan ($195.72
million) for the half of 2011 against 962.3 million yuan a year
earlier, matching an average forecast of 1.29 billion yuan from
four analysts polled by Reuters.
Revenue rose 19.8 percent year-on-year to 29.81 billion
yuan, while consolidated gross profit margin increased to 18.34
percent from 17.04 percent a year earlier.
Net profit margin was 4.20 percent, up 0.33 percentage
points compared with 3.87 percent a year earlier.
GOME proposed an interim dividend of 0.022 yuan per share to
shareholders.
The company recorded a 7.42 percent growth in sales revenue
from comparable stores in the first half. It posted a 7.6
percent same-store sales growth rate in the first quarter and
21.80 percent growth as of the end of 2010.
GOME, which launched e-commerce websites COO8 online
shopping network and GOME online shopping mall in the first
half, said it would push ahead with the development of regional
logistics centers to support expansion of its store network and
e-commerce development.
E-commerce was expected to contribute 3-5 percent of revenue
in 2011 and to rise to 10 percent in three years, Wang said.
Some investors had hoped GOME founder Huang Guangyu --
serving a 14-year prison sentence since May for bribery and
insider trading -- would inject the stores he owns into the
listed company, a move some analysts say would likely put the
company in a stronger position.
Earlier this year, Zhang Dazhong replaced Chen Xiao as
chairman, ending a protracted management tussle with Huang.
Shares of GOME ended up 4 percent on Monday, outpacing a 1.44
percent gain by the benchmark Hang Seng Index .
($1 = 6.387 yuan)
