HONG KONG, Sept 9 GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd said it had secured a five-year strategic collaborative agreement with global household and appliances maker AB Electrolux (ELUXb.ST).

GOME, the Chinese air conditioner distribution partner for Sweden-based Electrolux (ELUXb.ST), said a three-year air conditioner procurement agreement had been concluded under which Electrolux will sell up to 3.1 million air conditioner units through GOME.

GOME also said it had secured a five-year distribution agreement with Electrolux to expand the product range to include kitchenware and other household electrical appliances.

It gave no further details.

Electrolux's (ELUXb.ST) had said earlier that it aimed for a greater percentage of sales to come from emerging markets, via organic growth or acquisitions

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Ken Wills)