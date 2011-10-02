HONG KONG Oct 3 China's GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd said on Monday that it will put a proposed property joint venture on hold after investors voted with their feet on the venture with its jailed founder Huang Guangyu.

The decision was made after further considering the timing and execution of potential property projects under the venture as well as current market conditions, China's No. 2 appliance distributor said in a filing to the stock exchange.

Its stock fell more than 30 percent in two trading days to two-year low on Friday as Credit Suisse downgraded the stock of GOME to neutral from outperform after GOME said it would set up a property venture company with Beijing Eagle, a Chinese property development owned by Huang.

Credit Suisse cut GOME's 2011-13 earnings estimates by 10-15 percent due to shrinking property transactions and re-assigned a 30 percent valuation discount on the stock on rising corporate governance concerns, it said in a research report on Wednesday.

"The company will re-evaluate various factors relating to the proposal and continue to study how to obtain attractive retail, storage and logistics properties in the second- and third-tier cities that would be in the best interests and to the satisfaction of the Company and all its stakeholders," it added. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Ed Lane)