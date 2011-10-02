HONG KONG Oct 3 China's GOME Electrical
Appliances Holding Ltd said on Monday that it will put
a proposed property joint venture on hold after investors voted
with their feet on the venture with its jailed founder Huang
Guangyu.
The decision was made after further considering the timing
and execution of potential property projects under the venture
as well as current market conditions, China's No. 2 appliance
distributor said in a filing to the stock exchange.
Its stock fell more than 30 percent in two trading days to
two-year low on Friday as Credit Suisse downgraded the stock of
GOME to neutral from outperform after GOME said it would set up
a property venture company with Beijing Eagle, a Chinese
property development owned by Huang.
Credit Suisse cut GOME's 2011-13 earnings estimates by 10-15
percent due to shrinking property transactions and re-assigned a
30 percent valuation discount on the stock on rising corporate
governance concerns, it said in a research report on Wednesday.
"The company will re-evaluate various factors relating to
the proposal and continue to study how to obtain attractive
retail, storage and logistics properties in the second- and
third-tier cities that would be in the best interests and to the
satisfaction of the Company and all its stakeholders," it added.
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Ed Lane)