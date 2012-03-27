HONG KONG, March 27 GOME Electrical Appliances
Holdings Ltd, one of China's largest electronics
appliance distributors, said on Tuesday it aims to open up to
260 stores this year, with half of them in second- and
third-tier cities.
Chief Financial Officer Victor Fang was speaking after the
company reported its earnings results.
GOME, which is nearly 10 percent owned by private equity
firm Bain Capital, earlier on Tuesday posted a 6.2 percent fall
in 2011 profit to 1.84 billion yuan ($291 million), lagging
analyst forecasts of 2.42 billion yuan.
Shares of GOME rose nearly 3 percent percent on Tuesday
ahead of its earnings report, beating a 1.8 percent gain in the
benchmark Hang Seng Index.
($1 = 6.3140 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee; Editing by)