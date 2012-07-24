HONG KONG, July 24 GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd said on Tuesday it expected to post a net loss for the first half of 2012 due to drop in sales revenue.

In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, the Chinese home appliances retailer said the loss attributable to the group's e-commerce business also hurt its results.

For the statement click, here

Shares of GOME, which competes with Suning Appliance Co Ltd , have fallen nearly 58 percent so far this year.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Matt Driskill)