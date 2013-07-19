UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects day of the week in first paragraph)
HONG KONG, July 19 GOME Electrial Appliances , backed by private equity firm Bain Capital, said on Friday profitability has significantly improved and it expects to swing into profit in the first half of the year from losses a year ago.
The company said in a filing to the Hong Kong exchange that this was largely due to increased sales and its joint venture partner shouldering 40 percent of the losses incurred by its e-commerce business.
GOME, China's second-largest electrical appliance retailer, said profits in the second quarter doubled from the first quarter this year.
For the full statement, here
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources