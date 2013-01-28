UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Jan 28 GOME Electrical Appliances Holding, China's second-largest home appliance retail chain operator, said on Monday that it expects to post a net loss for the year ending Dec. 31, 2012.
In a filing to the Hong Kong Exchange after markets closed, GOME cited the loss incurred by the group's e-commerce business, a drop in the group's overall sales revenue and an increase in its rental expense as reasons for the net loss.
GOME posted last March a lower-than-expected 6.2 percent fall in 2011 profit to 1.84 billion yuan ($291 million), lagging analyst forecasts of 2.42 billion yuan.
For full statement, here
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources