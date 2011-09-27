HONG KONG, Sept 27 GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd , China's No.2 appliances distributor, said on Tuesday it has entered into a property joint venture as it pushes to expand its footprint in property development and investment in the mainland.

Pengze, a subsidiary of the electrical giant, Beijing Eagle -- a Chinese property development owned by GOME's jailed founder Huang Guangyu -- and Beijing GOME, will provide a total of 200 million yuan ($31 million), GOME said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange late on Tuesday.

Huang Guangyu, the founder and largest shareholder of GOME, also owns Beijing GOME. Huang is serving a 14-year sentence for bribery and insider trading.

"The company believes that with the property joint venture, the company could increase its portfolio of stores that operate from self-owned properties, thereby lower the operating costs and increasing the margin of the group," GOME said.

GOME, with a market capitalisation of about $6 billion, competes with Suning Appliance , China's largest appliance chain, and foreign players such as Best Buy .

The firm faces wider challenges that retailers are grappling with in China's market, including rising labour and operating costs as well as cut-throat competition.

GOME's capital contributions to the property joint venture will be financed by the group's internal resources and/or bank borrowings, the statement said.

Shares in GOME closed up 13.3 percent on Tuesday. ($1 = 6.401 Chinese Yuan) ($1 = 7.798 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by David Hulmes)