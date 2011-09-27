HONG KONG, Sept 27 GOME Electrical Appliances
Holding Ltd , China's No.2 appliances distributor, said
on Tuesday it has entered into a property joint venture as it
pushes to expand its footprint in property development and
investment in the mainland.
Pengze, a subsidiary of the electrical giant, Beijing Eagle
-- a Chinese property development owned by GOME's jailed founder
Huang Guangyu -- and Beijing GOME, will provide a total of 200
million yuan ($31 million), GOME said in a statement to the Hong
Kong stock exchange late on Tuesday.
Huang Guangyu, the founder and largest shareholder of GOME,
also owns Beijing GOME. Huang is serving a 14-year sentence for
bribery and insider trading.
"The company believes that with the property joint venture,
the company could increase its portfolio of stores that operate
from self-owned properties, thereby lower the operating costs
and increasing the margin of the group," GOME said.
GOME, with a market capitalisation of about $6 billion,
competes with Suning Appliance , China's largest
appliance chain, and foreign players such as Best Buy .
The firm faces wider challenges that retailers are grappling
with in China's market, including rising labour and operating
costs as well as cut-throat competition.
GOME's capital contributions to the property joint venture
will be financed by the group's internal resources and/or bank
borrowings, the statement said.
Shares in GOME closed up 13.3 percent on Tuesday.
($1 = 6.401 Chinese Yuan)
($1 = 7.798 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by David Hulmes)