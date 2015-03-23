HONG KONG, March 23 China's GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd on Monday posted a 43.5 percent rise in 2014 net profit and said the home appliances retailer was optimistic about its 2015 performance and would accelerate store expansion to cover more counties and towns.

The company plans to open 80-100 stores each year over the next three years and aims to enter into about 100 new cities, President Wang Junzhou said.

"GOME's deployment and infrastructure as an omni channel retailer has been completed. Our competitive edges begin to surface," Wang said, adding GOME's performance in the first two months had allowed it to hold an optimistic view for this year's performance.

GOME, which competes in China with firms like Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd, said its profit attributable to owners of the parent rose to 1.28 billion yuan ($206 million) in 2014, from 892.5 million in the previous year, as it effectively controlled its operating expenses with revenue rising 7 percent to 60.4 billion yuan.

In January, private-equity firm Bain Capital was selling all of its remaining stake in GOME to raise up to HK$1.06 billion ($137 million), according to a term sheet obtained by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

