HONG KONG Oct 22 GOME Electrical Appliances Holdings Ltd warned on Monday that it expects to report a net loss for the January-September period of between 600 million yuan and 700 million yuan ($95.94 million-$111.93 million).

The company said in a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that the loss is mainly due to a drop in sales revenue, an increase in staff and rental expenses and a loss from the company's e-commerce business. ($1 = 6.2538 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)