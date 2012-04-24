MADRID, April 24 The European economy is more stable today than it was in November, though growth is still relatively modest and was weak in the first quarter, European Central Bank Executive Board member Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo said on Tuesday.

The Spanish financial sector reform, which has forced Spanish lenders to strengthen balance sheets, has gone straight to the root of the problem which was the battered real estate sector, Gonzalez-Paramo said. (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Nigel Davies)