UPDATE 3-South Africa's Zuma attacks banks over currency rigging charges
* Commission recommends fine of 10 pct of banks' local turnover (Adds treasury statement)
MADRID, April 24 The European economy is more stable today than it was in November, though growth is still relatively modest and was weak in the first quarter, European Central Bank Executive Board member Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo said on Tuesday.
The Spanish financial sector reform, which has forced Spanish lenders to strengthen balance sheets, has gone straight to the root of the problem which was the battered real estate sector, Gonzalez-Paramo said. (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Nigel Davies)
* Commission recommends fine of 10 pct of banks' local turnover (Adds treasury statement)
* Air France rallies after strong update (Adds details, closing prices)
ABUJA, Feb 16 Nigeria's "bad bank" said on Thursday it had taken over the day-to-day running of Arik Air in an attempt to rescue the country's largest airline, which it placed in receivership last week after it was unable to pay workers or creditors.