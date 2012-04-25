MADRID, April 25 Spain's Treasury will not find it hard to meet its financing needs for the rest of the year despite rising borrowing costs, ECB Executive Board Member Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo said in an interview published in Expansion newspaper on Wednesday.

Spain's Treasury has already met 50 percent of its planned issuance in medium and long-term bonds for the year, and the ECB policymaker said it would complete its plans well before year-end. (Reporting by Nigel Davies; editing by Jose Elias)