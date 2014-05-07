LONDON May 7 British energy supplier Good Energy will buy an option to use 10 percent of electricity output from a tidal lagoon project in Swansea Bay, Wales, in a deal that includes a 500,400 pound ($850,300) equity stake in the project due to start generating power in 2018.

"This is in line with our long-term strategy of investing in the development of UK renewable generation assets to secure power for future growth," said Good Energy CEO Juliet Davenport, whose husband is chief executive of the tidal project.

The Swansea Bay project will have capacity of 320 megawatts and its application is currently being considered by Britain's Planning Inspectorate.

AIM-listed Good Energy is one of Britain's independent energy suppliers and provides customers with electricity generated from renewable sources. ($1 = 0.5885 British Pounds)

