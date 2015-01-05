UPDATE 1-Nigerian central bank approves licence for development bank
ABUJA, March 29 Nigeria's central bank has approved a licence for the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
Jan 5 Good Idea SA :
* The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) said on Friday it decided to suspend trading of the company's shares as of Jan. 5 until the company publishes full FY 2013/2014 report
WASHINGTON, March 29 Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes jumped to a 10-month high in February, pointing to robust demand for housing ahead of the busy spring selling season.