May 19 Good Way Technology :

* Says it to repurchase 2,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 3.8 pct stake) during the period from May 20 to July 19

* Says price range of shares to be repurchased is T$30 per share ~ T$65 per share

* Says total share repurchase consideration is T$855,148,633

