LONDON, April 7 British electricity and gas supplier Good Energy nearly doubled core profits last year to 5 million pounds as it benefited from a row over energy prices charged by the country's biggest suppliers that led to customers switching providers.

The Chippenham-based company, which is listed on London's Alternative Investment Market (AIM), attracted 14,500 new customers last year, allowing it to earn higher revenue and increase earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 85 percent.

Britain's six biggest energy suppliers came under fire last autumn when opposition leader Ed Miliband accused them of inflating prices, kicking off a political row over the cost of utility bills.

The debate played into the hands of Britain's small energy suppliers, such as Good Energy, promising fairer tariffs and better customer service.

"The political focus on the domestic energy market and energy price increases look set to continue through 2014 and beyond," said Good Energy chief executive Juliet Davenport.

Good Energy, which supplies electricity generated from green energy plants such as wind and solar farms, increased its customer base by 36 percent year on year in 2013 and received consents to build around 100 megawatts (MW) of new solar plants.

The energy supplier's cash balance stood at 18 million pounds at the end of last year after it raised money selling generation assets and equity and bond issues.

Davenport said the money would be used to make investments in wind, solar and hydro-electric power plants and marketing the company's brand. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, Editing by Paul Sandle)