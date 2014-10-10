Oct 10 Gooderson Leisure Corporation Ltd

* Headline EPS is expected to be between 0.64 and 0.72 cents or between 46.67% and 40% lower when compared to 1.18 cents for six months ended 31 August 2013.

* Decrease in EPS compared to previous corresponding period was due to refurbishment and upgrade of two of our properties