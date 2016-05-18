SYDNEY May 19 Australian electrical goods retailer JB Hi-Fi Ltd said on Thursday it is in early talks about a possible buyout of privately-held 100-store rival The Good Guys for an undisclosed sum.

In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange, JB Hi-Fi said the discussions were "preliminary and exploratory in nature" and that it had not decided whether to make a bid.

Australian media said The Good Guys, which is still controlled by the family which founded the business in 1952, was expected to fetch about A$1 billion ($722.8 million). JB Hi-Fi gave no valuation of the potential target.

($1 = 1.3835 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)