NEW YORK Aug 28 Japan's Daikin Industries Ltd
, the world's second-largest maker of air conditioners,
has agreed to buy U.S. rival Goodman Global Inc from
private equity firm Hellman & Friedman in a deal worth about 300
billion yen ($3.82 billion), according to a source familiar with
the matter.
San Francisco-based Hellman & Friedman bought Goodman Global
in October 2007 for $1.8 billion in cash, including $1.1 billion
of its own capital. The transaction also included assumed debt
and other financing for a total of $2.65 billion.
Hellman & Friedman did not respond to requests for comment.
Daikin could not immediately be reached for comment.