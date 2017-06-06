BRIEF-Greenspace Brands reports 63.4 pct reduction in quarterly net loss
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)
SYDNEY, June 7 Australian property Goodman Group said on Wednesday it completed a $1 billion bond exchange offer with strong support from bondholders.
As part of the transaction, Goodman said it reduced its gearing target to a range between zero and 25 percent, from 25 percent to 35 percent previously.
As a result, its credit rating had been upgraded to BBB plus by S&P Global Ratings and Baa1 by Moody's, Goodman said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Richard Pullin)
HOUSTON, June 21 Crude oil's bear market is highlighting the haves and have nots among U.S. shale producers, with the stronger promising to keep pumping even as prospects dim for some of their financially strapped peers.
June 21 Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in advanced talks to acquire Staples Inc following an auction for the U.S. office supplies retailer, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in a deal that could top $6 billion.