By Maggie Lu Yueyang

SYDNEY, April 28 Australian food firm Goodman Fielder has rejected a $1.2 billion takeover bid from Wilmar International Ltd and a Hong Kong-listed investment management firm as too low, but expectations are high that the parties will keep talking.

Australian and New Zealand food assets have become increasingly attractive to offshore investors, as the countries position themselves to provide for Asia's rapidly growing middle-class.

A deal would bring the struggling maker of Country Life bread and Meadow Lea margarine under the wing of a palm oil and sugar giant that wants to create a leading Asia-Pacific agriculture and consumer staples company, and which could capitalise on its strong distribution channels in China.

Singapore-listed Wilmar, part of Malaysian billionaire Robert Kuok's business empire, bought 10 percent of Goodman Fielder in 2012 and is its third biggest shareholder.

The A$1.3 billion or A$0.65 per share bid represents an 18.2 percent premium to Goodman Fielder's previous close of trade on Thursday, but the Australian firm and its largest shareholder Perpetual Investment Ltd said the deal materially undervalued the company.

"The A$0.65 does appear opportunistic, given that the recent profit downgrades have been driven by one-off factors that we think will reverse," said Paul Skamvougeras, portfolio manager at Perpetual which owns 12 percent of Goodman Fielder.

"Having said that, however, we have encouraged the company to continue dialogue with Wilmar to extract value for shareholders," he added.

Shares in Goodman Fielder jumped to match the bid price but the market did not assign a premium, suggesting that expectations for Wilmar or another suitor to quickly come in with a higher bid were low.

Wilmar, which is making the bid with partner Hong Kong listed First Pacific Co Ltd, said they "will continue to seek engagement with the Board about entering into due diligence."

First Pacific is headed by Indonesian tycoon Anthoni Salim whose Salim Group businesses include PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (Indofood), one of the world's largest instant noodle producers.

Wilmar and First Pacific will form a 50-50 joint venture for the bid, which is conditional upon the unanimous recommendation of Goodman Fielder's board as well as the approval of Wilmar and First Pacific's boards.

POTENTIAL IN CHINA

Carey Wong, an analyst at OCBC in Singapore, said if the deal was successful, Wilmar could use their mature distribution channel in the region, particularly China, to tap the growing number customers for quality foods.

"What they are offering is not made-in-China products, sold into the Chinese market that is very sceptical of locally made products. I think it's a win-win situation," Wong said.

Earlier this month, Goodman Fielder cut its earnings guidance for 2014 by as much as 15 percent, saying that trading conditions had deteriorated and that planned measures to save on manufacturing and supply chain costs had been delayed. It added that it might face asset write-downs.

A deal would be the latest in a long line of Australian food asset sales to offshore investors.

In January, China's Bright Food (Group) Co Ltd said it had agreed to buy Australian dairy company Mundella Foods for an undisclosed sum, expanding the state-owned conglomerate's overseas reach and boosting its exposure to the growing dairy market.

Last year, Canada's Saputo Inc gained control of Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd for more than A$500 million after a hotly contested bidding war.

Don Williams, chief investment officer at Platypus Asset management, said that while Australia has high-quality businesses in the food producing sector, Goodman Fielder has historically generated dreadful returns for their shareholders.

"I am not sure if Goodman Fielder has any strategic value but it's a cheap business in the right space," he said.

Wilmar said Goodman Fielder's shares would be de-listed from the Australian and New Zealand stock exchanges if the deal went ahead.

Goodman Fielder is being advised by Credit Suisse, while Wilmar and First Pacific have appointed Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS.

($1 = 1.0774 Australian Dollars) (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu in Wellington, Shen Rujun in Singapore and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)