UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MELBOURNE Aug 14 Goodman Fielder Ltd, Australia's largest listed food company, said on Tuesday it expects to make some further restructuring charges in the current fiscal year for the closure of some plants and possible asset writedowns.
A company executive made the comment in a media conference call.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources