SYDNEY Nov 10 Australia's Goodman Group said on Thursday it had made a strong start to the year and reaffirmed its full-year earnings guidance.

The industrial property developer and manager, which has Chinese backing, reaffirmed its full-year operating EPS guidance of 6.0 cents and operating profit after tax of A$460 million ($468 million). ($1 = 0.982 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Ed Davies)