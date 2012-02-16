SYDNEY Feb 13 Australian industrial
property developer and manager Goodman Group proposed
on Thursday to consolidate its shares on a one-for-five basis in
a bid to get their price above A$1 and attract more
institutional investors.
Property trusts in Australia have undertaken a series of
initiatives, including share buybacks, as they focus on return
on equity (ROE), a way of gauging how much profit is being made
with the money shareholders have invested.
Consolidation, or shrinking the number of shares on offer,
is one way of increasing the par value of each unit.
"We think that's important with (there) being a lot of
offshore interest in the stock, and (to) take the volatility out
of the stock," Goodman's CEO Greg Goodman told a teleconference.
Shares of Goodman were unchanged at A$0.65 on Thursday
morning, compared with a drop of 0.6 percent in the property
sector index.
The consolidation proposal will be voted on at an
extraordinary general meeting on March 30.
Goodman also announced plans to add its Hong Kong
incorporated company to its existing stapled structure.
"It gives us a lot of efficiency and how we deal with those
profits and pay those profits out," Goodman added.
On China, where the Australian firm has ambitious growth
plans, Goodman remained positive. However, it said rental growth
would slow to 4-5 percent in the medium term from the recent
robust growth of more than 10 percent.
"We are very happy and confident with the market and the
slowdown is coming off very, very large growth rates which over
time were not sustainable," Goodman said.
"There is undersupply of quality A-grade industrial
warehousing," he said.
Goodman said in December it planned to invest $1.2 billion
in China and Japan over the next 18 months.
Goodman posted a 34 percent increase in operating profit to
A$229.2 million for the six months to December from the same
period last year.
It expects operating EPS (earnings per share) for the full
year to June to rise 8 percent from the previous year.
(Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Paul Tait)