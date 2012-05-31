SYDNEY May 31 Australian industrial property
company Goodman Group said on Thursday it was in talks
to expand into the U.S. market, including a management business
and a new fund to tap into logistics there, extending its global
reach.
The Australian newspaper reported earlier on Thursday that
Goodman was looking to develop A$1 billion ($973 million) worth
of projects in the United States over the next three years.
Goodman, backed by sovereign wealth fund China Investment
Corp, has established a strong foothold in Asia and
Europe and has been eyeing the U.S. market, the home of its
rival ProLogis.
"The expansion is likely to involve the establishment of a
management business with development capability together with a
new fund to acquire development assets in prime locations,"
Goodman said in a statement.
Demand for industrial space has been solid, thanks partly to
growing online shopping.
Earlier this month, Goodman said online shopping accounted
for almost a fifth of all purchases in developed markets and was
growing between 15 percent and 20 percent a year.
Estimates put the value of the global e-commerce market in
2013 as high as $1 trillion in 2013, according to Goodman.
($1 = 1.0279 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Paul Tait)