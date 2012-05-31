SYDNEY May 31 Australian industrial property company Goodman Group said on Thursday it was in talks to expand into the U.S. market, including a management business and a new fund to tap into logistics there, extending its global reach.

The Australian newspaper reported earlier on Thursday that Goodman was looking to develop A$1 billion ($973 million) worth of projects in the United States over the next three years.

Goodman, backed by sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp, has established a strong foothold in Asia and Europe and has been eyeing the U.S. market, the home of its rival ProLogis.

"The expansion is likely to involve the establishment of a management business with development capability together with a new fund to acquire development assets in prime locations," Goodman said in a statement.

Demand for industrial space has been solid, thanks partly to growing online shopping.

Earlier this month, Goodman said online shopping accounted for almost a fifth of all purchases in developed markets and was growing between 15 percent and 20 percent a year.

Estimates put the value of the global e-commerce market in 2013 as high as $1 trillion in 2013, according to Goodman. ($1 = 1.0279 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Paul Tait)