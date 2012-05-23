MELBOURNE May 23 Commodities firm Cargill is looking to buy Goodman Fielder's edible fats and oils business, Australia's competition watchdog revealed, reviving a deal the agency rejected two years ago.

"Cargill Australia Limited is proposing to acquire the edible fats and oils business of Goodman Fielder Limited," the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said on its web site on Wednesday.

"The ACCC is considering the proposed acquisition in light of the current competitive environment and any developments in the relevant markets," it said.

Cargill's new approach had not been previously announced. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)