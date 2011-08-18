(The following statement was released by the company)
WELLINGTON, Aug 19 - Goodman Fielder Announces Intent To
Take Impairment Charge
- Non cash, impairment charge of A$300 million relating to
the Baking division
- Underlying NPAT expected to be slightly below previous
guidance of A$140 to A$150 million
- Strategic review underway, led by new Chief Executive
Officer, Chris Delaney
Impairment of the Baking Division
Goodman Fielder Limited announced today that, as a result of
the weak trading in the Baking division in Australia and New
Zealand, the directors of Goodman Fielder have approved a
non-cash impairment charge of A$300 million, which will be taken
in the FY11 accounts.
FY11 Trading
On 28 April 2011, Goodman Fielder announced revised NPAT
guidance for FY11 of A$140 to A$150 million. It is now
anticipated that underlying NPAT will be slightly below this
range.
Following the April announcement the Board approved a number
of initiatives to improve performance which, while partially
successful, have proved to be inadequate to restore an
acceptable level of profitability. Despite the company's belief
at the end of April that the fourth quarter would see an
improvement on the third quarter, trading has remained subdued
due to the continuation of unfavourable external and market
conditions. Management underestimated the impact of these
changed conditions and therefore the company's initial response
was inadequate.
Strategic Review
Goodman Fielder's new CEO, Chris Delaney, has initiated a
strategic review of operations with the aim of improving the
company's performance.
Mr Delaney said, "The strategic review is focussed on
addressing the company's poor performance and unlocking Goodman
Fielder's significant potential".
An update on the strategic review will be provided at the
release of the company's FY11 results on 29 August 2011.
Further details on each of the above topics will be provided
at the release of the company's FY11 results on 29 August 2011.
