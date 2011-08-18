(The following statement was released by the company)

WELLINGTON, Aug 19 - Goodman Fielder Announces Intent To Take Impairment Charge

- Non cash, impairment charge of A$300 million relating to the Baking division

- Underlying NPAT expected to be slightly below previous guidance of A$140 to A$150 million

- Strategic review underway, led by new Chief Executive Officer, Chris Delaney

Impairment of the Baking Division

Goodman Fielder Limited announced today that, as a result of the weak trading in the Baking division in Australia and New Zealand, the directors of Goodman Fielder have approved a non-cash impairment charge of A$300 million, which will be taken in the FY11 accounts.

FY11 Trading

On 28 April 2011, Goodman Fielder announced revised NPAT guidance for FY11 of A$140 to A$150 million. It is now anticipated that underlying NPAT will be slightly below this range.

Following the April announcement the Board approved a number of initiatives to improve performance which, while partially successful, have proved to be inadequate to restore an acceptable level of profitability. Despite the company's belief at the end of April that the fourth quarter would see an improvement on the third quarter, trading has remained subdued due to the continuation of unfavourable external and market conditions. Management underestimated the impact of these changed conditions and therefore the company's initial response was inadequate.

Strategic Review

Goodman Fielder's new CEO, Chris Delaney, has initiated a strategic review of operations with the aim of improving the company's performance.

Mr Delaney said, "The strategic review is focussed on addressing the company's poor performance and unlocking Goodman Fielder's significant potential".

An update on the strategic review will be provided at the release of the company's FY11 results on 29 August 2011.

Further details on each of the above topics will be provided at the release of the company's FY11 results on 29 August 2011.

