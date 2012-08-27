WELLINGTON Aug 28 Australasian food company Goodman Fielder Ltd said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its Integro oils business for A$170 million ($176 million) to a consortium comprising GrainCorp GNC.AX> and Gardner Smith.

It said the sale did not include the out-of-home business in Australia, or Goodman Fielder's Asia Pacific fats and oils business.

As part of the divestment Goodman Fielder will enter into a long-term partnership with GrainCorp for the supply of oil and finished goods.

Goodman Fielder, shares in which closed at A$0.535 on Monday, said it would book a profit of around A$25 million on the deal and significantly reduce its debt.

