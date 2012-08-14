Aug 14 Australia's largest listed food company
Goodman Fielder Ltd reported a smaller full-year net
loss on Tuesday as it endured a second year of major writedowns
and soft revenues.
It said domestic market conditions would remain challenging
in the next financial year, with competitive pressures set to
continue.
In opening trade, the company's shares jumped 6 percent to
A$0.52, a one-month high.
The company reported a net loss of A$146.9 million ($154
million) for the year to June 30, which included a significant
writedown on its baking assets in Australia and New Zealand,
compared with the previous year's loss of A$166.7 million.
Goodman Fielder's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT),
before significant items, were A$233.1 million, at the lower end
of guidance of between A$230 million to A$245 million given in
July.
It had already said it would take pretax charges of A$267
million as it wrote down the value of its baking and home
ingredients businesses, and other restructuring costs.
The company has been closing factories and cutting jobs to
combat a sharp fall in sales for its baking businesses amid
tough competition.
Australian food manufacturers have struggled with shrinking
margins in recent years, as their main customers -- Australia's
top two supermarkets Woolworths Ltd and Coles
-- have slashed prices and stepped up sales of cheap home brands
to lure customers.
Goodman said its divestments were on track and it has
entered into exclusivity with one bidder for its Integro edible
fats and oil business, expected to close at the end of the
month.
Commodities firm Cargill has withdrawn a bid to
buy Goodman Fielder's edible fats and oils business after
opposition from regulators, the Australian Financial Review
reported on Tuesday.
Goodman Fielder, which is also listed in New Zealand, is 10
percent owned by Singapore palm oil company Wilmar International
.