March 16 Goodman Funding Pty Ltd (GMGAU) on Thursday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $300 million.

Barclays Capital, JP Morgan, and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: GOODMAN FUNDING PTY LTD AMT $500 MLN COUPON 6 PCT MATURITY 03/22/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.422 FIRST PAY 09/22/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 6.078 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/22/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 380 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS (Editing by James Dalgleish)