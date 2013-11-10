WELLINGTON Nov 11 NZ's Goodman Property Trust Ltd

* Says considering bond issue of up to NZ$75 million and oversubsscriptions of up to NZ$25 mln

* Unsubordinated retail bonds will have maturity date of Dec 4 2020

* Bank of New Zealand, Deutsche Craigs Ltd appointed Joint Lead Managers, and Forsyth Barr Limited a Co-manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gyles Beckford)