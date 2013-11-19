BRIEF-Axis Capital announces estimated impact of ogden rate change
* Axis Capital - announced estimated impact of U.K. ministry of justice's reduction of discount rate to calculate lump sum awards in U.K. bodily injury cases
WELLINGTON Nov 20 New Zealand property investor Goodman Property Trust Ltd first half profits more than doubled from increased rental income and completed projects, the company reported on Wednesday.
It said net profit for the six months to Sept 30 was NZ$65.4 million ($54.6 million) compared with NZ$31.6 million a year before.
Goodman has a portfolio of office buildings and commercial parks in Auckland and Christchurch, valued at around NZ$2 billion.
Earlier it said it had acquired an office development in Auckland that will house dairy giant Fonterra for NZ$92.6 million. ($1=NZ$1.1986)
(Gyles Beckford)
* Axis Capital - announced estimated impact of U.K. ministry of justice's reduction of discount rate to calculate lump sum awards in U.K. bodily injury cases
LONDON, March 6 Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
* Monroe Capital provides $100 million credit facility to support the growth of DRB Financial Solutions LLC and Echelon Medical Capital LLC