HONG KONG May 19 KKR & Co is nearing a deal to buy Singapore-listed Goodpack Ltd, the world's largest maker of intermediate bulk containers which has a market value of S$1.36 billion ($1.1 billion), people familiar with the matter said.

The U.S. private equity firm is working with at least two investment banks on a debt package to buy Goodpack, the people added. KKR has been in discussions to buy Goodpack for nearly a year, but talks are now at an advanced stage, they added.

Goodpack said in March it had been in discussions with unnamed parties which might lead to a buyout of the company, and hired Rippledot Capital to advise on the process.

KKR declined to comment. Goodpack was not available for immediate comment. Sources did not want to be identified as the discussions are confidential. ($1 = 1.2507 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Denny Thomas and Muralikumar Anantharaman)