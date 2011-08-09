* Parts, service demand holding up

* Shares up 0.8 percent

ATLANTA Aug 9 Business has not worsened in recent weeks as concerns about the U.S. budget have dominated the news, the chairman of Goodrich Corp GR.N said on Tuesday.

"We've seen no downward changes since we reported earnings back on July 21," Marshall Larsen told a Jefferies aerospace and defense conference monitored via webcast.

Larsen said the supplier of systems and equipment for commercial and military planes was functioning normally and added that demand for parts and services was holding up.

"We really haven't seen any ill effect from anything that you see in the headlines," Larsen said.

Goodrich's sales have risen this year as commercial flying picks up and more planes are being built. Larsen said the company was still expecting solid growth in each of its market segments this year.

Shares of Goodrich have fallen about 17 percent since reaching an all-time high on July 21 as fears that the economy could slip back into recession have hammered aerospace stocks. Larsen said he was confident the shares would bounce back.

Goodrich was up 0.8 percent to $81.12 in morning trading.