July 26 Diversified U.S. manufacturer United
Technologies Corp said on Thursday it won final
regulatory approvals for its largest-ever takeover, a $16.5
billion deal to buy aircraft components maker Goodrich Corp
.
Both the U.S. Department of Justice and European Commission
have signed off on the deal, clearing the way for it to close by
the end of the week, the world's largest maker of elevators and
air conditioners said.
The deal, first agreed to in September, will boost United
Tech's annual revenues by about $8 billion a year and expand the
Hartford, Connecticut-based company's lineup of aerospace
equipment to include landing gear, wheels and brakes.
United Tech Chief Executive Louis Chenevert shook up his
company's portfolio of businesses to get the deal done, putting
several business units on the block. The company this week
reached deals to sell Hamilton Sundstrand's industrial pumps and
compressors arm and Rocketdyne. Its fuel cell unit and Clipper
Windpower remain on the block.
