* United Tech to issue $4.6 billion in new shares
* Will suspend buybacks for a year, cut other M&A spending
* Deal came after a year of talks
* United Tech shares fall 8 pct, Goodrich up 10 pct
By Scott Malone
Sept 22 United Technologies Corp's (UTX.N)
Louis Chenevert placed the biggest bet of his tenure as chief
executive with a $16.5 billion cash deal for aircraft
components maker Goodrich Corp GR.N.
It would be the largest acquisition ever for United Tech,
boosting the diversified U.S. manufacturer's presence in the
civilian aerospace market. The company, worth $69 billion on
the stock market, expects to issue $4.6 billion in new shares
and take on about $15 billion in debt to fund the deal.
Goodrich had been on United Tech's radar since the time of
Chenevert's predecessor as CEO, George David. Talks between
Chenevert and Goodrich CEO Marshall Larsen began more than a
year ago, Chenevert said.
"There was no other property that offered the opportunities
that Goodrich offers," the Canada-born executive told Reuters
in an interview on Thursday.
He dismissed reports that Hartford, Connecticut-based
United Tech had considered other targets in the sector,
including Rockwell Collins Inc (COL.N). "These other businesses
are totally different than what we do. This one happens to do
complementary products and systems," he said.
While the deal looks strategically sound, the $127.50 per
share offer price -- a 47 percent premium on Goodrich shares
before Reuters reported United Tech was on the prowl -- was
more than investors had expected, said Edward Jones analyst
Matt Collins.
"We are disappointed that (United Tech) will be issuing
stock to help pay for (Goodrich), in order to maintain its "A"
credit rating," Collins said.
Commercial aviation is expected to be a growth market in
coming years, driven in part by strong demand in developing
parts of Asia. Goodrich parts are used on Boeing Co's (BA.N)
787 Dreamliner and Airbus' A320neo.
Governments in the United States and Western Europe are
preparing to cut military spending amid broad budget crunches.
Those cutbacks could prompt a new wave of consolidation in the
defense sector, with General Electric Co (GE.N) and Honeywell
International Inc (HON.N) seen as possible buyers.
SHARES DIVERGE
United Tech shares were down 8.3 percent on Thursday.
Goodrich rose 10.2 percent, the day's biggest gainer on the New
York Stock Exchange.
Chenevert said he paid little attention to a one-day share
slide.
"The market is what the market is going to be today," he
said. "I did this deal because in 10 years, 20 years from now,
it (will have been) absolutely the right thing to do."
Together, the companies will generate $66 billion in
revenue this year, though the deal is not expected to close
until mid-2012 and may not boost United Tech's earnings for
another two years after that.
United Tech will assume $1.9 billion of Goodrich debt.
United Tech currently generates 18 percent of its revenue
from the U.S. military, and expects that percentage to rise a
couple of points as a result of the deal. Goodrich generates
about one-third of its revenue from military sales.
If successful, the deal will be United Tech's largest
acquisition ever. In 2000 it made a $36 billion offer for
Honeywell but was outbid by General Electric Co (GE.N). The
GE-Honeywell combination was ultimately nixed by European
regulators.
CUTTING BACK FUTURE SPENDING
United Tech, the world's largest maker of elevators and air
conditioners, said it would throttle back on other spending for
the next few years as it digests the Goodrich deal.
It also plans to freeze share buybacks through 2012,
resuming them on a limited basis in 2013 and 2014, and will cut
its typical takeover budget to $1 billion a year from $2
billion. Chief Financial Officer Greg Hayes said those moves
were necessary to protect the company's "A" credit rating,
which he views as "sacrosanct."
Standard & Poor's lowered its credit outlook on United Tech
to "negative" from "stable" as a result of the move, saying
that it could lower its rating on the company as it issues new
debt. Fitch also said it would review the company's rating.
The company believes it will be able to generate $350
million to $400 million a year in cost savings through the
combination with Goodrich, Hayes said.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) is leading a $15 billion loan
package to fund the deal, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N)
also involved.
United Tech shares were down $6.15 to $68.72 at midday, and
Goodrich rose $11.20 to $120.69.
