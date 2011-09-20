NEW YORK, Sept 20 The chances of an interloper
appear slim in the ongoing deal discussions between United
Technologies Corp (UTX.N) and Goodrich Corp GR.N, according
to people familiar with the matter, removing one potential
hurdle for United Tech in acquiring the aerospace company.
United Tech is negotiating the final terms of a deal in
which the U.S. diversified conglomerate is expected to pay all
cash for Goodrich, the people familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday, adding that both sides are working toward reaching an
agreement within the next couple of days.
They declined to elaborate on the likely price and
cautioned the talks could still fall apart.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) is advising United Tech and
also offering financing, while Goodrich is being advised by
Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX and Citigroup Inc (C.N), the
people said.
General Electric Co (GE.N) and Honeywell International Inc
(HON.N), which were seen as the only possible contenders big
enough to buy Goodrich, are unlikely to enter a bidding war
against United Tech, according to several people familiar with
the companies' thinking.
Representatives for United Tech, Goodrich, Honeywell and GE
declined to comment. JPMorgan and Citi also declined to
comment, while Credit Suisse was not immediately available.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Paritosh Bansal in New York and
Philipp Halstrick in Frankfurt; editing by Andre Grenon)