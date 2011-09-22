* CEO to head new division in United Tech deal
* Cost-cutting, revenue growth achieved under leadership
By Karen Jacobs
Sept 22 Goodrich Corp GR.N Chief Executive
Marshall Larsen found that selling the company he has spent 34
years with was the best strategy to take it to the next level.
United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) is paying $16.5 billion
for Goodrich, betting that the plane parts maker will help it
capitalize on the current upswing in commercial aerospace.
After joining Goodrich in 1977, Larsen worked his way up
through the jobs of general manager and vice president before
becoming chief operating officer in 2002. He became chief
executive and chairman in 2003.
As CEO, the West Point graduate and ex-Army officer moved
manufacturing to lower-cost areas to improve profit margins
while going after new sources of revenue. During his time at
the helm, sales at Goodrich rose from $4.4 billion in 2003 to
nearly $7 billion in 2010.
"Marshall Larsen has been very very aggressive in managing
the cost side of the equation," said Patrick McCarthy, an
analyst with FBR Capital Markets.
As U.S. defense spending ramped up following the Sept. 11
attacks, Goodrich added capabilities in military helicopter
products and airborne missions data even as it won work on new
commercial plane programs such as the Boeing (BA.N) 787
Dreamliner and Airbus EAD.PA A320neo.
For his efforts in reaching a sale deal at what McCarthy
called a "terrific price" after more than a year of talks with
United Tech, Larsen will lead a new division called United
Technologies Aerospace systems. The unit will include the
Hamilton Sundstrand aircraft electronics business and be based
in Goodrich's headquarters city of Charlotte, North Carolina.
The agreed price of $127.50 per Goodrich share represents a
premium of 47 percent over where the shares were trading before
Reuters first reported United Tech's interest in Goodrich last
week.
"It represents an opportunity for him to run a larger
business, probably a more global business, and take some of the
practices he applied so effectively at Goodrich to a larger
organization," McCarthy said.
Around Charlotte, Larsen is described as quiet and
well-liked.
"He has a very strong presence -- not many words, but a
keen leadership sense," said Ljubomir Stambuck, president of
the nonprofit, nonpartisan World Affairs Council of Charlotte,
which named Larsen its World Citizen for 2011. "People just
follow him."
