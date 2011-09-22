* CEO to head new division in United Tech deal

* Cost-cutting, revenue growth achieved under leadership

By Karen Jacobs

Sept 22 Goodrich Corp GR.N Chief Executive Marshall Larsen found that selling the company he has spent 34 years with was the best strategy to take it to the next level.

United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) is paying $16.5 billion for Goodrich, betting that the plane parts maker will help it capitalize on the current upswing in commercial aerospace. [ID:nS1E78L0BK]

After joining Goodrich in 1977, Larsen worked his way up through the jobs of general manager and vice president before becoming chief operating officer in 2002. He became chief executive and chairman in 2003.

As CEO, the West Point graduate and ex-Army officer moved manufacturing to lower-cost areas to improve profit margins while going after new sources of revenue. During his time at the helm, sales at Goodrich rose from $4.4 billion in 2003 to nearly $7 billion in 2010.

"Marshall Larsen has been very very aggressive in managing the cost side of the equation," said Patrick McCarthy, an analyst with FBR Capital Markets.

As U.S. defense spending ramped up following the Sept. 11 attacks, Goodrich added capabilities in military helicopter products and airborne missions data even as it won work on new commercial plane programs such as the Boeing (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner and Airbus EAD.PA A320neo.

For his efforts in reaching a sale deal at what McCarthy called a "terrific price" after more than a year of talks with United Tech, Larsen will lead a new division called United Technologies Aerospace systems. The unit will include the Hamilton Sundstrand aircraft electronics business and be based in Goodrich's headquarters city of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The agreed price of $127.50 per Goodrich share represents a premium of 47 percent over where the shares were trading before Reuters first reported United Tech's interest in Goodrich last week.

"It represents an opportunity for him to run a larger business, probably a more global business, and take some of the practices he applied so effectively at Goodrich to a larger organization," McCarthy said.

Around Charlotte, Larsen is described as quiet and well-liked.

"He has a very strong presence -- not many words, but a keen leadership sense," said Ljubomir Stambuck, president of the nonprofit, nonpartisan World Affairs Council of Charlotte, which named Larsen its World Citizen for 2011. "People just follow him." (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta, editing by Matthew Lewis)