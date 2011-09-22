* United Tech paying $127.50/shr for Goodrich
* Deal includes $16.5 bln cash, $1.9 bln assumed debt
* Is United Tech's biggest deal in a decade
* Boosts United Tech's commercial jet business
(Adds analyst quote, details)
By Scott Malone and Paritosh Bansal
Sept 21 United Technologies Corp has
reached a $16.5 billion cash deal to acquire aircraft components
maker Goodrich Corp , in what would be the diversified
U.S. manufacturer's biggest deal in a decade.
United Tech said on Wednesday it would pay $127.50 a share
for Goodrich, a 47 percent premium over the stock's closing
price last Thursday. It also includes $1.9 billion in assumed
debt.
The deal comes as blue-chip United Tech looks to cash in on
the upswing in plane orders and production as declining global
spending on defense pressures its military business.
The acquisition can help it build critical mass in new
aircraft technology and plane services as civil demand rebounds.
Goodrich is poised to grow as key commercial plane programs
such as the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and upcoming Airbus A320neo
ramp up production.
"It's a good deal," said Virginia-based defense consultant
Jim McAleese.
"This is definitely a step forward in the growth of United
Technologies in commercial aerospace, and it reduces the
company's exposure to defense," he said.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Graphic on United Tech deals: r.reuters.com/byx73s
Facts about United Tech CEO Chenevert:
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
BUCKS M&A SLOWDOWN
The deal comes despite a broad slowdown in merger activity
globally, as market volatility and economic uncertainty give
many firms a pause.
But it shows large, well-capitalized companies are still
willing to take on strategic transactions and financing remains
available for companies with good credit.
Within the sector, the deal could also be a harbinger of
more M&A as companies look to reduce their dependence on defense
amid declining global spending.
Goodrich supplies parts for Hartford, Connecticut-based
United Tech's Pratt & Whitney jet engines and Hamilton
Sundstrand's aircraft electronics.
The deal is a big move for United Tech Chief Executive Louis
Chenevert, who had long said he was interested in doing more
deals but was having a hard time coming to terms with targets on
price.
"Goodrich delivers on all of our acquisition criteria. It is
strategic to our core, has great technology and people, and
strengthens our position in growth markets," said Chenevert, who
ran the Pratt & Whitney unit before taking on the top job.
The deal is United Tech's largest since its year 2000
showdown with General Electric Co over Honeywell
International Inc . United Tech made a $36 billion offer
for Honeywell, which GE topped. European regulators ultimately
scuttled that deal.
Goodrich CEO Marshall Larsen, a 34-year Goodrich veteran,
will run the new UTC Aerospace Systems unit, which will be based
in Goodrich's current home town of Charlotte, North Carolina.
United Tech plans to sell $4.2 billion in stock and suspend
share repurchases through next year to maintain its credit
rating, according to the Wall Street Journal, which said
JPMorgan Chase is leading a $15 billion loan package for
the deal, with HSBC Holdings and Bank of America Corp
also involved in the financing.
United Tech shares have risen some 8 percent over the past
year, outpacing the 6 percent rise of the Dow Jones industrial
average . Goodrich is up 52 percent, with more than half
of that run coming over the past week.
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs & Co advised
United Tech on the deal, while Credit Suisse and
Citigroup advised Goodrich.
(Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston, Paritosh Bansal in New
York and Andrea Shalal-Esa in Washington; Editing by Richard
Chang, Carol Bishopric and Vinu Pilakkott)