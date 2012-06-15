BEIJING, June 15 China said on Friday it had
granted conditional approval to U.S. conglomerate United
Technologies Corp's $16.5 billion takeover of U.S.
aircraft components maker Goodrich Corp.
China's Commerce Ministry announced the decision in a
statement on its website. It said the companies need to divest
several power-related businesses of Goodrich.
The European Commission also is currently examining the
deal, UTC's biggest in a decade, with which it aims to build
critical mass in new aircraft technology and plane services as
civil aviation demand recovers.
United Technologies' products include Pratt & Whitney
engines and Sikorsky helicopters and the company is a top player
in aircraft landing gear.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Ken Wills)