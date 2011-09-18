* Two companies not yet close to deal -source
* UTX seeks financing for big acquisition -sources
* Goodrich shares soared on speculation of UTX interest
By Andrea Shalal-Esa and Soyoung Kim
Sept 18 U.S. diversified manufacturer United
Technologies Corp (UTX.N) is exploring a takeover of aerospace
company Goodrich Corp GR.N but the two sides are not yet
close to a deal, according to a source with knowledge of the
situation.
Reuters reported on Friday that United Technologies was
lining up $10 billion to $20 billion in financing for a U.S.
acquisition that could shape up as its biggest takeover in a
decade [ID:nS1E78F1QF].
Investors bid up shares of aerospace companies on the news,
with speculation increasingly focused on Goodrich. The stock
rose to as high as $112 in after-hours trading on Friday,
valuing Goodrich at $14 billion.
A move by United Tech could mark the start of a more
aggressive phase of consolidation in the aerospace sector to
prepare for cuts in defense spending in the United States and
Europe.
Mergers could help the industry lower costs and boost
capacity to meet booming demand for components used in
commercial aircraft.
Goodrich is benefiting from rising demand for equipment for
large planes and sales tied to servicing and parts.
The company has solid exposure to growing commercial
aircraft programs. For instance, it supplies a host of parts to
EADS unit Airbus, and will design the nacelle and thrust
reversers for the Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan engine that
is an option for the A320neo aircraft family.
Charlotte, N.C.-based Goodrich also supplies electronic
braking and a host of other critical systems to the Boeing 787
Dreamliner, which got U.S. government approval to enter into
commercial passenger service last month (August 2011).
Defense and space accounts for about one-third of total
Goodrich sales. The company has focused its military strategy
on products that guide missiles and gather and process
intelligence data.
CEO Marshall Larsen, a 34-year company veteran, told
Reuters in June that he'll reach Goodrich's mandatory
retirement age of 65 in a couple of years. He was named
chairman, president and CEO in October 2003.
Officials at United Tech, which makes products ranging from
air-conditioners to helicopters, declined to comment, as did
those at Goodrich.
