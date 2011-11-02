* Q3 adj loss per share $0.16 vs loss est of $0.06

Nov 2 Goodrich Petroleum Corp posted its third consecutive wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by higher production, depreciation and amortization costs.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, the gas-focused company's net income was $12.1 million, or 33 cents a share, compared with a loss of $226.6 million, or $6.31 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Houston-based Goodrich posted a loss of 16 cents a share.

Revenue rose about 48 percent to $55.5 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to come in with a loss of 6 cents a share, on revenue of $64.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Depreciation, depletion and amortization costs rose 43 percent, while production costs and other taxes more than doubled.

For the year, Goodrich confirmed production at 108-112 million cubic feet equivalent per day, about 15 to 25 percent higher than 2010.

Shares of Goodrich closed at $15.61 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)