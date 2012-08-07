Aug 7 Goodrich Petroleum Corp, saddled with a debt that exceeds its market value, said the planned sale of its South Henderson field in Texas and rising oil production will improve liquidity, sending its shares up as much as 18 percent.

Investors, concerned about the company's ability to service its debt, had wiped off almost half the company's market value in the past five months.

The company's shares were trading up 12 percent at $12.20 in the afternoon, making them one of the top gainers on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Goodrich Petroleum on Monday forecast an increase in its oil production in the current quarter. Liquids currently constitute about 27 percent of its production and 71 percent of its revenue.

Goodrich Petroleum said it sees third-quarter average oil volume at between 3,200 and 3,600 barrels per day (bpd), an increase of 14 to 29 percent over the second-quarter figure.

"Throughout 2013, we are pretty confident that liquidity is not going to be an issue," a company executive said in a conference call with analysts.

Goodrich Petroleum, valued at $394.7 million as of Monday, had a total debt of $626.5 million as of June 30, 2012.

It plans to sell its South Henderson assets for $95 million, it said in a statement. The sale would help the company sort out its cash flow problems, Mike Kelly, an analyst with Global Hunter Securities said. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)