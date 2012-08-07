Aug 7 Goodrich Petroleum Corp, saddled
with a debt that exceeds its market value, said the planned sale
of its South Henderson field in Texas and rising oil production
will improve liquidity, sending its shares up as much as 18
percent.
Investors, concerned about the company's ability to service
its debt, had wiped off almost half the company's market value
in the past five months.
The company's shares were trading up 12 percent at $12.20 in
the afternoon, making them one of the top gainers on the New
York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
Goodrich Petroleum on Monday forecast an increase in its oil
production in the current quarter. Liquids currently constitute
about 27 percent of its production and 71 percent of its
revenue.
Goodrich Petroleum said it sees third-quarter average oil
volume at between 3,200 and 3,600 barrels per day (bpd), an
increase of 14 to 29 percent over the second-quarter figure.
"Throughout 2013, we are pretty confident that liquidity is
not going to be an issue," a company executive said in a
conference call with analysts.
Goodrich Petroleum, valued at $394.7 million as of Monday,
had a total debt of $626.5 million as of June 30, 2012.
It plans to sell its South Henderson assets for $95 million,
it said in a statement. The sale would help the company sort out
its cash flow problems, Mike Kelly, an analyst with Global
Hunter Securities said.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)