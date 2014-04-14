April 14 Goodrich Petroleum Corp drilled
its second successful well in the Tuscaloosa Marine shale
prospect in Louisiana, bolstering confidence in the fast-growing
field and sending the company's shares up as much as 39 percent.
The positive results also lifted shares of other Tuscaloosa
Marine operators, such as Halcon Resources Corp, Comstock
Resources Inc and Sanchez Energy Corp.
Goodrich said the well achieved a peak average production
rate of 1,270 barrels of oil equivalent per day, comprising
1,250 barrels of oil and 115 million cubic feet of gas.
Goodrich drilled the well on acreage it acquired from Devon
Energy Corp last July. The company is drilling three
more wells in the field.
"The well delivered an impressive test rate relative to
other wells drilled in the play and should help to bolster
confidence in the eastern portion of the most recently acquired
acreage and the greater Tuscaloosa Marine," Johnson Rice & Co
analyst Ronald Mills wrote in a note.
However, Jefferies analyst Subash Chandra said consistent
results were needed to sustain confidence in the field.
The Tuscaloosa Marine field holds about 7 billion barrels of
oil, according to estimates by the Louisiana Department of
Natural Resources.
Goodrich has more than 300,000 net acres in the field and is
currently running three rigs, with plans to ramp up to five by
the end of the year.
The company also operates in the Haynesville shale field in
East Texas and the Eagle Ford shale field in South Texas.
Goodrich shares rose 28 percent at $23.63 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares of Halcon
Resources and Comstock were up about 7 percent, while those of
Sanchez Energy rose 4 percent.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings)