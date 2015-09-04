BRIEF-Shah Capital, with consortium proposes to buyout Utstarcom
* Shah Capital Opportunity - interested only in proposed transaction, and do not intend to sell their shares in any other deal involving Utstarcom Holdings
Sept 4 Canadian smartphone maker BlackBerry Ltd said it would acquire software security provider Good Technology for $425 million in cash.
BlackBerry said it expects to realize about $160 million in revenue from the acquisition in the first year once the deal closes. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Shah Capital Opportunity - interested only in proposed transaction, and do not intend to sell their shares in any other deal involving Utstarcom Holdings
* Syndication in relation to proposed merger with software business segment of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)