* Said on Monday faced 26.9 million lira ($11.49 million) tax demand and related fines of 50.9 million lira for the period 2010-2011

* Tax demand and related fines is related to payments of technical assistance and licence agreement between company and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the period of 2010-2011

