* Goodyear volume is heavily skewed to calls this week

* Call open interest exceeds puts for first time since mid-2012

* Goodyear declines to comment on options activity

By Doris Frankel

May 31 A surge in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co shares has not stopped traders from betting on more gains as they have piled into bullish call options in recent days.

The tire company's stock hit a 22-month high on Thursday on heavy share volume and as the options market has seen a notable shift in favor of bullish call activity. The action does not appear to be tied to any specific news on the company.

"Many times after a strong run like Goodyear has experienced this week, you may see some protective put-buying to lock in gains," said Ameritrade chief strategist J.J. Kinahan. "The lack of put buying, however, would suggest that speculators are looking for higher highs."

Over the past 10 trading days beginning May 16, investors have bought 20.81 Goodyear calls for every put option bought as a new position on three U.S. options exchanges, according to Schaeffer's Investment Research.

That ratio is higher than 89 percent of the readings over the past year, said Ryan Detrick, senior technical analyst at options research firm Schaeffer's Investment Research.

Shares of the tire maker have gained 24 percent in May and hit $16.06 on Thursday, a level not seen since Aug. 2, 2011. The stock eased off recent gains on Friday afternoon, losing 2.97 percent to $15.35.

"The U.S. auto sector has been one of the strongest and Goodyear could be riding on its coattails," Detrick said. Notably, shares of automakers General Motors and Ford Motor Co both hit 52-week highs this week.

Call open interest on Goodyear now exceeds put open positions for the first time since mid-2012 with 109,000 calls versus 106,000 puts outstanding, according to Trade Alert data, a sign of bullishness.

Traders on Wednesday exchanged 18,000 calls and 1,641 puts on Goodyear, or 2.8 times the recent daily average. Turnover on Thursday was nearly four times recent levels, with 22,000 calls and 4,221 puts traded, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.

Goodyear declined to comment on the heightened call activity. But one catalyst for the movement in calls may have been a presentation by chief financial officer Darren Wells at a KeyBanc Capital Markets conference on May 29 in Boston, where he discussed the company's financials.

BETTING ON OCTOBER

The biggest chunk of call buying on Wednesday and Thursday were in calls giving investors the right to buy Goodyear shares at $18 apiece by October expiration. The tire maker's shares have not been higher than $18 since July 2011.

On Wednesday, when shares were trading at $15.11, a buyer paid a premium of 45 cents per contract for 8,000 October $18 strike calls, an opening position, said Trade Alert president Henry Schwartz. Buyers on Thursday came for more of those calls, paying 65 and 70 cents apiece for about 4,000 more contracts.

"It looks like somebody thinks the stock is going up between now and October expiration," Schwartz said. "It does not strike me as a hedge against a short position in the stock."

Schwartz said long call holders have been rolling their profits into longer-dated out-of-the-money call positions. As of Friday morning, the October $18 strike had the second-largest open option position among calls with 12,000 contracts. The June $15 call strikes have the largest position with 14,000 open contracts, Schwartz said.

Implied volatility for the next 30 days, which measures the perceived risk of future stock movement, has gone up as well.

The stock has risen 20 percent since May 14 and its 30-day implied option volatility has advanced to 39 percent, a 25 percent gain in the same period, data from options analytics firm Livevol show.

Normally, implied volatility decreases as a stock price increases, but this change shows expectations rising for larger swings in the stock in the near-term, said Ophir Gottlieb, managing director of Livevol.

In addition to the move in the stock and the heavy call option activity, the price of company's credit-default swaps, a measure of what investors pay to protect against a company's debt from defaulting, have declined in the last month.

As of April 22, it cost $526,200 to protect $10 million in bonds against default over a five-year period; that cost has recently declined to $446,000, according to Markit. It suggests greater comfort among corporate-bond investors in Goodyear's credit. (Reporting by Doris Frankel; Editing by David Gregorio)